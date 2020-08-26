Josh Allen’s mindset on running “a little different” this year

Getty Images

The Bills made a trade for wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason with the hope that he’ll provide the team with an upgrade in the passing game.

His arrival could also help shift the way quarterback Josh Allen plays the game. Allen has made frequent use of his legs as a way to move the ball over his first two seasons with the team, but he said this week that he’s approaching things from another angle this season.

Allen said he’s looking to stay in the pocket and deliver passes earlier so receivers can pick up yards after the catch that have been missing from Buffalo’s offense.

“My mindset this year is a little different,” Allen said, via TheAthletic.com. “I’m going to try to get the ball into my playmakers’ hands and let them make some plays, because they’re a lot quicker and shiftier than I am. But when my number is called, I’ll step up to the plate for sure.”

Allen said his timing with Diggs is “getting there” after a delayed start to their on-field work together and the growth of their relationship should have bearing on whether Allen’s new mindset can be fully implemented this season.