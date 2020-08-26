Kyle Shanahan “real happy” with safeties, no Earl Thomas interest

Getty Images

The 49ers have one former Seahawks defensive back on their roster in cornerback Richard Sherman and they aren’t interested in adding another one to the club this summer.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about potential interest in signing safety Earl Thomas in the wake of his release by the Ravens. Shanahan said that the team feels like they’re all set at the position.

“I’m real happy with our safeties,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Nothing against Earl, but there wasn’t interest just because we have our team. . . . We have the guys we want in our spot and I think this is how we planned it. We have some good competition, too, with the guys who are behind them. We’re excited about our group.”

The 49ers re-signed Jimmie Ward this offseason and he’s expected to start with Jaquiski Tartt. Marcell Harris, Tarvarius Moore and the recently signed Johnathan Cyprien are in reserve.