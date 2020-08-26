Le’Veon Bell: Nothing’s wrong with my hamstrings

Getty Images

The Jets first-team offense struggled in a scrimmage at training camp on Wednesday and they didn’t have running back Le'Veon Bell for much of the session.

When the practice was done, Jets head coach Adam Gase said that Bell was on the sideline because of hamstring tightness and that the team took the precautionary step to sit him down. Bell shared a different view on Twitter.

Bell replied to a tweet from a reporter from the team website about his hamstring by writing that there “ain’t nothin wrong with my hamstrings.” He followed that up with another reply to the suggestion that his hamstring was too tight for him to get on the field.

its tough to stay loose when you do a bunch of standing around……& I’m used to GOINGGG 🏃🏾💨💨 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 26, 2020

Bell had one more tweet on the topic. He replied to someone who said it was just a practice and Bell wrote that he needs to practice in order “to be great in games.”

Gase and Bell often seemed to be on different pages during the 2019 season. Wednesday isn’t doing much to suggest they’ve solved that problem.