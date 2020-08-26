Mackensie Alexander arrested for battery on man who last saw his missing father

Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who left training camp to help search for his missing father, has now been arrested after a confrontation with the man who was last with Alexander’s father.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Alexander was arrested on Tuesday night on one count of battery.

According to the report, the Collier County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander after he confronted the man who left Alexander’s father, Jean Odney Alexandre, behind on a berry-picking trip.

The search for Alexandre has involved sheriff’s deputies, officers from the Florida Wildlife Commission, search dogs and helicopters. He has been missing since Monday night.