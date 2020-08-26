Milwaukee Brewers decide not to play tonight, too

Getty Images

Following the lead of Wisconsin’s pro basketball team, Wisconsin’s pro baseball team will not play tonight.

Per multiple reports, the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to skip their game set for later today, against the Cincinnati Reds.

It remains to be seen whether other baseball teams will choose to not play tonight. And it remains to be seen whether any NBA teams will play again this season; amid a planned meeting in the NBA bubble set for tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, there are reports suggesting that the NBA season truly is on the brink.

In this moment, it’s impossible to know how far the work stoppages will spread for American sports teams.