N.C. State delays opener by two weeks, due to COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

Three major college football conferences have adopted a “damn the torpedoes” posture to playing in a pandemic. The torpedoes still may win.

N.C. State, a member of the ACC, has delayed its season opener against Virginia Tech by two weeks, per multiple reports. The move comes after the emergence of a cluster of 27 positive COVID-19 cases in the N.C. State athletic department.

The Wolfpack football program has been paused as a result of the outbreak.

With the opening of the season being delayed, it’s appropriate to be not optimistic nor pessimistic but realistic. Realistically speaking, does anyone really expect the various ACC, SEC, and Big 12 programs to be able to play all of their seasons? The first question is whether they’ll be able to play any of their seasons.