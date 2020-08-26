NBA players meeting in the Orlando bubble at 8:00 p.m. ET

Getty Images

With no NBA games happening tonight due to the shooting of Jacob Blake, NBA players have to determine their next move.

Via ESPN.com, the players will be meeting tonight in the Orlando bubble at 8:00 p.m. ET.

It’s clear why the players are meeting. It’s unclear what they will decide to do.

The NBA has announced that Wednesday’s trio of playoff games has been postponed, and that the games will be rescheduled. At this point, it’s impossible to conclude that the players will agree to reschedule the games. They could decide to abandon the bubble and return to their communities in an effort to effect the kind of change that they are demanding through their current actions.

Whatever they decide will sure echo into other American sports. NFL players are watching the developments in real time, just like the rest of us. With the season starting in only 15 days, and given that the Lions already shut down practice for a day over the shooting of Jacob Blake, it would be foolish to assume that NFL players will not consider very seriously the possibility of pressing pause on their preparations for Week One.