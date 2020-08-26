Odell Beckham: Of course I’ll say chemistry with Baker Mayfield will be better

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham said in July that he’s “trying to kill it” in 2020 after his first season in Cleveland fell short of expectations for both him and the team.

One way to make that happen would be to develop a stronger working relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield said this week that the two players would “sure as hell” have better chemistry than they did in 2019.

Beckham didn’t use the same language when discussing the topic on Tuesday, but agreed that things are moving in the right direction while also noting positive changes in Mayfield since the end of last season.

“Of course, I’m going to say [the chemistry] is going to be better than last year,” Beckham said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “It’s kind of a day-by-day approach, and we’ll see what happens when we get out on the field. As far as him, he looks great — mentally, physically. He has like a four-pack now. He’s doing great. He’s just in a good place. As a teammate and as a guy who has always been a fan of Baker and as a brother, it’s great to see him in this place.”

Beckham avoided making predictions about what the year is going to bring from the Browns beyond being “very excited for what we have in front of us.” That feeling seems more subdued than it did going into last season, but perhaps the 2019 experience will help push things in a better direction this time.