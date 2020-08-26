Panthers sign WR Darrell Stewart

Getty Images

The Panthers doubled up on wide receiver signings on Wednesday.

In addition to the previously reported addition of Cam Phillips, the Panthers announced that they have signed Darrell Stewart.

Stewart signed with the Packers after going undrafted out of Michigan State in April. He was let go by Green Bay earlier this month. Stewart had 150 catches for 1,640 yards and seven touchdowns during his time in school.

The Panthers waived cornerback Derrek Thomas with an injury designation and placed wide receiver Omar Bayless on the injured reserve list. They have also seen Seth Roberts, Keith Kirkwood and Tommylee Lewis miss time with injuries recently and those injuries led the team to make Wednesday’s moves.