Panthers signing former XFL wideout Cam Phillips

The Panthers backup quarterback is likely to be an XFL veteran, and they’re adding a receiver he’s familiar with.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers are signing wide receiver Cam Phillips, to help with depth while they deal with some receiver injuries.

The Charlotte native was in camp with the Bills in 2018, but played with quarterback P.J. Walker for the Houston Roughnecks. Phillips led the XFL in receiving yards before that league shut down.

Walker, who played at Temple under now-Panthers coach Matt Rhule, is competing with Will Grier for the job backing up Teddy Bridgewater.