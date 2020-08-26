Parris Campbell in concussion protocol after car accident

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell dealt with several injuries stemming from on-field work during his rookie season and now he’s missing time because of an off-field injury.

The Colts announced on Wednesday that Campbell is in the concussion protocol. He was in what’s being called a minor accident on his way to the team’s facility for practice.

Campbell was a second-round pick last year, but a broken hand cost him four games and a sports hernia kept him out of two others before a broken foot ended his season after seven appearances. He finished the year with 18 catches.

This summer has seen several members of the Colts staff and quarterback Philip Rivers speak highly of Campbell’s play and the hope in Indy will be that this interruption won’t throw him off stride.