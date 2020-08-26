Paul Richardson going through COVID testing at Seahawks facility

Getty Images

The Seahawks may be bringing back a former member of their receiving corps.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that wide receiver Paul Richardson is going through COVID-19 testing at the team’s facility on Wednesday. If all goes well, Garafolo adds that Richardson could sign with the team later this week.

Richardson was a second-round pick in 2014 and caught 95 passes for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns in 47 games for Seattle. He signed with Washington as a free agent in 2018, but was limited to 17 games in two seasons before being released in February.

Phillip Dorsett has missed practice time recently due to a foot injury and the Seahawks were linked to Josh Gordon earlier this summer. Nothing’s happened on the reinstatement front for Gordon, however, and that may be why Richardson has found his way back to his former team.