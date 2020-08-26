Report: 49ers will workout Jamon Brown on Friday

Getty Images

The Falcons cut offensive lineman Jamon Brown on Monday.

He will workout for the 49ers on Friday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports.

The Falcons released Brown even though they still owe him $4.75 million guaranteed this season after he signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal in free agency in 2019.

Brown spent a few days in concussion protocol last week before returning to practice Monday.

In 2019, he appeared in 10 games with nine starts at guard for the Falcons.

The Rams made Brown a third-round choice in 2015 out of Louisville.

He has appeared in 60 career games with 47 starts over five seasons for the Rams, Giants and Falcons.