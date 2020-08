Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Genard Avery was carted off the field in Wednesday’s practice.

The good news is an MRI confirmed Avery didn’t injure his ACL, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL reports.

It is unclear long he will sit out practice, though.

The team’s depth at defensive end is being tested with injuries to Avery and Derek Barnett (ankle).

The Eagles acquired Avery from the Browns at the trade deadline last season. He played eight games with Philadelphia, making five tackles and half a sack.