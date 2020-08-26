Report: Kevin Kugler to fill Thom Brennaman’s vacated play-by-play role with FOX

Getty Images

FOX has apparently found a replacement play-by-play option after removing Thom Brennaman from their NFL broadcasts last week.

According to Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com, Kevin Kugler will take over for Brennaman on their Sunday NFL broadcasts as part of a broadcast team with Chris Speilman and Laura Okmin.

Brennaman was removed from the broadcasts after using a homophobic slur on a hot mic while calling a Cincinnati Reds game last week. He was taken off the air and suspended by the Reds broadcast and removed from FOX’s NFL lineup.

Kugler has been the voice of Sunday Night Football on Westwood One since 2013 and been assigned to the Final Four broadcasts for the radio network since 2008. He’s also been the voice of the College World Series since 2003.