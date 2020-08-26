Richard Sherman gives 49ers an injury scare, then gives Jimmy Garoppolo a pick six

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman went down at practice on Wednesday, before letting everyone — specifically quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — know that he’s fine.

As explained by Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Sherman had a non-contact lower leg injury during individual drills. He removed his shoe and sock. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and G.M. John Lynch, among others, came over to check on Sherman. Eventually, the entire defensive backfield did.

Then, he put his sock back on, he put his shoe back on, and he went back to practice.

“First, you get worried for the man,” Saleh said after practice. “Just hoping it was nothing serious. With what he was grabbing, got a little nervous for him. But once we got over there, realized there was no concerns. It was more of a relief than anything.”

The relief was punctuated by Sherman intercepting Garoppolo at the five yard line and returning it for what would have been a touchdown in an actual game.

“Same old Sherm,” Saleh said. “He was hobbling a little bit, but he’s fine. He just needs a little rehab, a little treatment. He’ll be fine.”

Given that Sherman suffered a torn Achilles tendon in 2017, his final year with the Seahawks, the immediate concern was that he’d suffered the same injury.

Sherman has intercepted Garoppolo at least three times in the past week. Which is, presumably, good news and bad news for the 49ers.