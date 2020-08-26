Seahawks bring Justin Britt in for a visit

Getty Images

The Seahawks are having old home day, bringing another former player in for a visit.

In addition to the previously reported Paul Richardson visit, the Seahawks also had former center Justin Britt in today, per the league’s transaction wire.

Britt was released in April, as part of a major line overhaul — which they may not be liking the looks of now.

The 29-year-old missed half of last year after tearing his ACL, but has started 86 games for the Seahawks, since they drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.