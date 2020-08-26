Sony Michel dressed for practice for first time at Patriots camp

Getty Images

Running back Sony Michel has been on the physically unable to perform list since the start of Patriots camp, but the third-year back’s condition has improved enough for him to get back on the active roster.

Michel had foot surgery this offseason and continued to rehab during the first couple of weeks of training camp. Per multiple reports, Wednesday saw him move from a side field to the main field as he dressed for practice for the first time.

The Patriots haven’t made any announcement concerning Michel, but the appearance on the practice field means that they’ll be taking him off the PUP list.

Michel ran 247 times for 912 yards and seven touchdowns last season and joins James White, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and Lamar Miller on the Patriots’ depth chart. Miller remains on the PUP list.