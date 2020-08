Getty Images

Like everyone else along the Gulf Coast of Texas, the Texans are bracing for Hurricane Laura.

The team just announced they were closing the stadium today at 2:30 p.m. to allow everyone to get home safely.

They plan to meet virtually Thursday morning and will determine later if it’s safe to return for a scheduled scrimmage Thursday night.

The Category Three (and gaining strength) storm is expected to make landfall along the Texas and Louisiana coast Wednesday night.