Texans wideout Keke Coutee sidelined with stress fracture

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee has missed more than half his NFL career with injuries, and how has another one to deal with.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Coutee has been held out of practice recently because of a “minor stress fracture” in his foot.

It’s believed the injury isn’t serious, and rest will take care of it, but any absence is to be noted considering his record.

Coutee, a former fourth-rounder from Texas Tech, has played in just 15 of a possible 32 games in his career because of hamstring and ankle problems.

“Some guys it takes a little longer,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “Keke has had to deal with injuries and when he’s played, he’s been very productive. If you remember in his rookie year, he had a big game against Indianapolis. He’s a guy that just has dealt with some hamstrings, some ankle. I think the big thing for Keke is health. He’s a very confident player, a very good player. I think Randall Cobb has helped him, just watching how Randall Cobb operates, I think that’s really helped him.

“He’s had a good camp. I think he’s done a good job returning punts in camp in addition to his receiving duties. He just needs to keep it going. I think the big thing is health, which is really the case with a lot of guys – it’s just some of their journeys to a consistent career just take longer than other guys. Some of it’s just luck, it’s either bad luck or good luck. I think that he’s on the right track.”

When well, he’s shown some flashes, but staying that way has been the issue.