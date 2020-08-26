Texans work out Cody Kessler, C.J. Prosise, Ryan Grant

Getty Images

The Texans reported eight tryouts Wednesday, and there were some name players on the list.

Quarterback Cody Kessler, defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord, offensive guard Spencer Drango, nose tackle Javier Edwards, receiver Ryan Grant, center Jon Halapio, linebacker Deon Lacey and running back C.J. Prosise.

The Patriots released Kessler on April 1.

The Patriots signed him last September, cut him in October and later re-signed him. The former Browns third-rounder also has spent time with the Jaguars and Eagles.

Prosise worked out for the Lions earlier this month, but he remains a free agent.

Prosise ended last season on injured reserve after breaking his arm in the Seahawks’ Week 16 loss to the Cardinals. He rushed for 72 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown in nine games last season. He also caught 10 passes for 76 yards.

The Seahawks made Prosise a third-round choice in 2016, but injuries limited him to only 25 games and 657 all-purpose yards in four seasons.

Grant, 29, played two games, with one start, for the Raiders last season. He also spent time with the Packers last season but didn’t appear in a game.

Grant also has made appearances for Washington and Indianapolis since entering the NFL in 2014 as a fifth-round choice of Washington.