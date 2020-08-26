Titans adding running back Jeremy McNichols

Getty Images

The Titans have a starting running back who’s going to carry most of the load, but they added some experience behind him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Titans are signing journeyman running back Jeremy McNichols.

He was also with the Titans in 2018 and the 2019 preseason. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers, he’s also had stints with the 49ers, Colts, Broncos, Bears, and Jaguars. He has four career carries for 8 career yards, but has the kind of speed that keeps getting him chances.

The Titans are going to give most of the work to Derrick Henry, and used a third-round pick on Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans. But Evans missed a few days of practice recently, so perhaps they’re just looking for some depth.