Titans offerings fans chance to buy cardboard cutouts

Getty Images

If the Titans fans seem a little stiff in the home opener, there’s a reason.

Via Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans are offering fans the chance to buy a cardboard cutout with their picture to fill a seat for $50.

The proceeds from the sales will go to the team’s charitable foundation.

The cutouts, which have become a staple at fan-less baseball games, will be placed behind the end zones. They can be collected later in the year — presumably, at the point when they don’t need to build a fake Rock Ridge version of their fanbase.

The Titans have already announced they won’t have fans at their Sept. 20 home opener, their only home game in the first month. No plans have been announced for games later in the year.