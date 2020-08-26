Titans waive Cameron Scarlett, Khaylan Kearse-Thomas

Getty Images

The Titans made the return of running back Jeremy McNichols, announcing he had agreed to terms.

McNichols played in the 2019 preseason with the Titans, and he rushed for 108 yards on 26 carries. He also scored a touchdown on a 15-yard completion when he flipped into the end zone.

He also spent time on Tennessee’s practice squad during the 2018 season.

The Titans also announced they waived running back Cameron Scarlett and linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas.

The Titans needed depth at running back. Rookie Darrynton Evans hasn’t practiced since Friday, and Senorise Perry has missed practice time in recent days as well. As a result, fullback Khari Blasingame has gotten extra work at running back behind starter Derrick Henry.