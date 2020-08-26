Trent Brown made training camp debut Wednesday

Getty Images

The Raiders got one of their offensive starters on the practice field for the first time this summer.

Right tackle Trent Brown has been at the team’s facility this month, but was held out of practice until he suited up for his first practice of the year on Wednesday. While Brown missed the final weeks of the 2019 season with a torn pectoral muscle, the reason for his recent inactivity has not been disclosed.

Brown is heading into the second year of the four-year contract he signed with the Raiders before last season. He missed four games due to the pectoral injury and five games overall in his first year with the team.

Sam Young got most of the work at right tackle in Brown’s absence, but his return should restore the line to its usual alignment.