Vikings sign David Reese, waive Brian Cole

Getty Images

The Vikings signed rookie linebacker David Reese II, the team announced.

They waived rookie safety Brian Cole II in a corresponding move.

Reese joins Minnesota after the Panthers waived him Aug. 22.

Reese, an undrafted free agent in 2020, originally signed with Carolina on April 30. A four-year starter at the University of Florida, he appeared in 46 games with 38 starts.

Reese finished his college career with 322 defensive stops, 21 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception.

He earned AP All-SEC second-team honors in 2019.