Washington cancels stadium practice set for Thursday

The Washington Football Team has canceled a FedEx Field practice set for Thursday.

“Jason Wright and I worked this afternoon to develop a response that has the right balance between the business of football and being truly thoughtful about the social injustice we witnessed with this latest incident in Wisconsin,” coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “We went to Mr. Snyder with our plan for tomorrow and we were given his complete support and approval.

“Friday we can return to football. But tomorrow will be about reflection instead. In place of our practice at FedEx Field, the players, coaches and football staff will meet as a football family and we will continue our open dialogue on the issues of racism and social injustice in our country. Mr. Snyder and Jason will join us in our discussion with the team tomorrow, just as Mr. Snyder and I will support Jason in similar discussions we are planning for members of the business and stadium side of the organization. We are all in this together. And as a team we will work to figure out ways that we can make a positive impact on our communities.”

Wednesday also included the latest Washington Post article regarding allegations of sexual harassment against the team. The statement, however, does not mention that issue in connection with the decision to cancel practice.

The Lions canceled practice on Tuesday in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA and WNBA postponed all games set for Wednesday night.