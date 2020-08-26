WNBA joins other sports in postponing Wednesday games

Getty Images

WNBA teams postponed all three games scheduled for Wednesday night, joining other sports in protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Atlanta Dream were scheduled to play the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics; the Los Angeles Sparks were supposed to play the Minnesota Lynx; and the Connecticut Sun were scheduled to play the Phoenix Mercury.

The NBA’s three games also were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor against the Orlando Magic. Major League Baseball also has seen games postponed.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers in the NBA, and will continue this conversation with our brothers and sisters across all leagues and look to take collective action,” the Dreams’ Elizabeth Williams said, via Mechelle Voepel of ESPN. “What we have seen over the last few months, and most recently with the brutal police shooting of Jacob Blake, is overwhelming. And while we hurt for Jacob and his community, we also have an opportunity to keep the focus on the issues and demand change.

“These moments are why it’s important for our fans to stay focused, hear our voices, know our hearts, and connect the dots from what we say to what we do.”

Blake, who is Black, was shot seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he attempted to get back into his car with three of his children inside.