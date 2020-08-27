49ers shift from practice to walkthrough on Thursday

Getty Images

A number of NFL teams have called off practices on Thursday in protest of Jacob Blake’s shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin this week, but the 49ers are not going that route.

The team announced that they have shifted from a full practice to a walkthrough. Reporters are not allowed to watch walkthrough sessions, but head coach Kyle Shanahan will still be meeting with the team for a video conference.

They did not specify whether the response to Blake’s shooting was a factor in their decision, but there are also football matters that could have weighed on the team. They practiced without many players on Wednesday, including defensive end Nick Bosa, safety Marcell Harris and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

A simulated game is scheduled for Friday at Levi’s Stadium.