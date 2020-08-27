49ers sign Kevin White

Getty Images

The seventh overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft is getting one more (last?) chance in the NFL.

Kevin White has signed with the 49ers.

As a wide receiver out of West Virginia, White was considered an excellent prospect in 2015. But injuries derailed his career before it could begin, with a broken leg keeping him out for his entire rookie season and then a break to a different bone in the same leg costing him most of 2016 as well. He was healthier in 2017 and 2018, but the Bears barely used him.

White signed with the Cardinals last year but was cut before the season started. For his career he has 25 catches for 285 yards and he’s never scored a touchdown.