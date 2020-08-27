Andre Dillard hurt biceps in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Andre Dillard‘s attempt to prove he’s the right choice for the Eagles’ left tackle job may be hampered by an injury.

Dillard left Thursday’s practice session early and longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn was the first to report that a biceps injury was the reason for his departure. Jordan Mailata took over the spot after Dillard left.

There’s no word on the severity of Dillard’s injury. He made an early exit from practice earlier in the week as well and has been dealing with a shoulder injury in addition to his new ailment.

Dillard, a 2019 first-round pick, stepped into the role this offseason while longtime starter Jason Peters was a free agent. Peters has since re-signed with the team and is playing right guard in the wake of Brandon Brooks‘ season-ending Achilles tear.