Bears: Brian Urlacher’s social media posts don’t reflect our values or opinions

Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher has become synonymous with the Chicago Bears. The Bears want to be clear that, as it relates to Urlacher’s Thursday Instagram message regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake, player and team are not in lockstep.

“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the team said in a statement issued on Thursday night.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” Urlacher wrote. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Urlacher also apparently clicked the “like” button on another user’s Instagram post that declared “Free Kyle Rittenhouse,” the 17-year-old who traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin and killed two people during protests sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake.