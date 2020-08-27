Bears not practicing as scheduled on Thursday

Getty Images

The Bears have joined several other NFL teams in altering their practice schedule on Thursday.

Practice was set to begin at 9:20 a.m. CT, but the team informed media members that they would not be taking the field at that time. As a result, media members who were at Halas Hall for the session were told they had to leave the building.

The decision seemed to catch some on the team off guard as reporters noted some players and coaches were already headed to the field when they turned around to return to the building.

No word has come from the team about the change at this point or if practice will take place later, but Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports they are having a team meeting this morning.

Other teams have canceled practices in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. The Jets, Colts and Washington have called off practice on Thursday while the Lions did so on Tuesday.