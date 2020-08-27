Bears players: We need action today and in the days to come

Getty Images

The Bears were scheduled to practice on Thursday morning, but told media members that they would not be working out as scheduled shortly before the session was to begin.

The team did not announce whether the practice was postponed or called off altogether, but it turned out to be a cancellation. The team’s players released a statement on Thursday afternoon.

“In the wake of what has taken place in our backyard of Kenosha over the last couple of days, we as a team have a lot on our mind today,” the statement said. “We decided to pause our football activities to voice to each other, our coaches and our staff where we stand on the real issues around race and police brutality in our country. We had a productive discussion, but we all agreed that talks and discussions are simply not enough anymore and we need action. We are putting in plans to take action in our communities and together we believe we can make a real difference. We need action not only today, but in the days to come.”

The Broncos, Cardinals, Colts, Jets, Packers, Titans and Washington also called off practices on Thursday while the Chargers decided not to hold a scheduled scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.