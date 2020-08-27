Ben Roethlisberger: Getting hit is going to be big for me

USA TODAY Sports

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said recently that he keeps waiting to feel pain in his surgically repaired right elbow, but that he remains pleasantly surprised that throwing at training camp hasn’t led to a reminder of his injury.

Roethlisberger reiterated that all has been well with his elbow during a session with reporters on Thursday, but he did note that there’s one more box he needs to check off. Roethlisberger hasn’t played in a game or been hit by a defensive player since Week Two of the 2019 season and he’s looking forward to doing both.

“Getting hit and calming the nerves are going to be big for me,” Roethlisberger said, via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Roethlisberger said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media, that he’s asked linebacker T.J. Watt to give him “little bumps” during practice, but Watt hasn’t taken him up on it. Unless Mike Tomlin takes a cue from Giants head coach Joe Judge, Roethlisberger is likely going to have to wait until Week One to take a shot.