Bills cut Stephen Hauschka as rookie Tyler Bass wins kicking competition

The Bills used a sixth-round draft pick on former Georgia Southern kicker Tyler Bass because they thought he could be an upgrade, and he’s shown enough in training camp to convince the team that was the correct assessment.

Veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka was released today, leaving Bass as the only kicker on the Bills’ roster.

Hauschka has kicked for the Bills since 2017 and was slated to enter his 13th NFL season, and he looked last year like his leg strength had deteriorated a bit, going just 1-for-5 on field goals of 50 yards or longer and struggling on kickoffs. Now he’ll hit free agency and hope to catch on elsewhere.

Bass has a cheaper contract than Hauschka, and moving on from Hauschka will save the Bills more than $2 million in salary cap space.

The Bills also cut punter Lachlan Edwards, leaving Corey Bojorquez as the only punter on the roster.