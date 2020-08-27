Bills statement: Sports community has power to lead discussion, affect change

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t have the best of timing Thursday night.

The Ravens released a statement not long ago containing action points, demanding change and offering recommendations. It is drawing widespread praise on social media.

The Bills then released a 55-word statement from owners Kim and Terry Pegula.

The Pegulas, though, did offer support to players and called for change, which is more than some NFL teams and some NFL owners have done thus far.

“We applaud the athletes who have taken a stand this week, and all athletes who have spoken out against racial injustice,” the statement reads. “The sports community has the power to lead the discussion and affect change. We remain committed with players, coaches, and staff in our dedication to eradicating racism and inequality.

“This is bigger than sports.”