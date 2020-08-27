Broncos call off Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

The number of NFL teams who have decided not to practice on Thursday continues to grow.

The Broncos are the latest team to join the list. According to multiple reports, the decision came after a morning spent meeting about issues like racial inequality, police brutality and social justice.

According to some of those reports, many Broncos players will remain at the facility in order to continue discussions about next steps to take on the above issues. The team took part in a march in Denver in June to protest the murder of George Floyd.

The Colts, Jets, Washington, Titans, and Cardinals have also canceled practices on Thursday while the Bears and Packers did not start their practices as scheduled. Whether they are postponed are called off altogether remains to be seen.