Broncos visiting with Mark Barron

Getty Images

The Broncos may be making a veteran addition to their defense.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team has set up a visit with Mark Barron. The hybrid linebacker/safety would have to pass COVID-19 testing before signing a deal with the team.

Barron played 15 games and made nine starts for the Steelers last season. He had 82 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

Barron, who was a 2012 Buccaneers first-roun pick and went on to play for the Rams, would help the team cover for the absence of inside linebacker Todd Davis. Davis is out indefinitely with a calf injury.