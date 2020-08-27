Browns sign Jon Toth, put Curtis Weaver on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Dolphins waived fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver off of their roster with an injury designation this week and he would have landed on their injured reserve list if he’d gone unclaimed, but the Browns decided to pick him up.

Now they’ve decided to send him to injured reserve without giving the rest of the league a chance to snatch the pass rusher away. They announced that Weaver, who played at Boise State in college, has been placed on injured reserve Thursday and the timing of the move means that he won’t be eligible to return to active duty this season.

The Browns also signed center Jon Toth. Toth has spent time with the Eagles, Jets and in the XFL.

Toth joins the team at a moment when they’re thin at center because JC Tretter is on his way back from a knee procedure.