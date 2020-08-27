Bruce Arians tells players to take action, “protesting doesn’t do crap”

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 27, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
The Buccaneers were not among the NFL teams to cancel practice today in the wake of Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting Jacob Blake, and coach Bruce Arians had some eyebrow-raising comments about the protests of the shooting that have reverberated through the sports world.

“Your responsibility is to take action,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t know that protest is an action. I think each guy has a personal thing. I would beg them to take action, find a cause and either support it financially or do something to change the situation, because protesting doesn’t do crap in my opinion. I’ve been seeing it since 1968.”

But protesting is an action, and American history is full of examples of protests that made a difference, from the Boston Tea Party to the March on Washington. Perhaps what Arians meant is that words alone are not enough to effect change.

Arians himself has a strong track record for promoting diversity, and his Buccaneers staff, with two female coaches and African-Americans as the four highest-ranking assistants, is the most diverse coaching staff in NFL history. That doesn’t mean his comments about protests weren’t inaccurate, but it does suggest that Arians means it when he advocates taking action.

  2. Bruce has a point. The author should know that most readers are gonna eat this up, given the demographics of the folks that frequent the comments section. Words mean nothing these days, and hollow virtue signaling is just that – hollow. Tearing down statues and throwing molotovs at police doesnt do much to help, either. Financially supporting a cause, and hiring qualified candidates from disadvantaged groups are great actions to take to show you mean what you say

  3. I love Bruce. He is saying what everyone is thinking. If you believe in a cause help people financially or with your time to move the cause along. NOTHING gets fixed overnight,but DO SOMETHING if you feel that strongly about it.

  4. I think you’re slightly misinterpreting Arians. He’s saying he’s seen this show repeatedly since 1968 and “just” protesting isn’t enough. It’s insufficient action to actually bring about the change you want. He’s not saying protest isn’t an action. He’s saying it’s not a good enough action.

  6. The most diverse staff is defined by having 80% of the highest ranking coaches being the same race?

    That’s not diversity, that’s just “not white.” Isn’t there a difference?

