Cardinals cancel all team activities

The Cardinals are joining the list of teams using today to reflect and consider next steps.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals are canceling all team activities today.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury is scheduled to talk to reporters later this afternoon.

A number of teams have canceled today’s practices in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ boycott of their NBA playoff game. The Packers have postponed, with no word on when they’ll reconvene.