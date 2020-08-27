Cardinals offense running at a faster pace in camp

Getty Images

Knowing they’re preparing during a condensed training camp, with no preseason games, the Cardinals are trying to jam as much into each day as possible.

That means running at a faster pace than normal, which has been an adjustment for their defense.

According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told defensive coordinator Vance Joseph they were going to go no-huddle, change personnel groups quickly, and take other steps to speed the pace of practice.

“With V.J., I told him, ‘Hey, these first couple of weeks we’re going to push the tempo. We’re going to make guys get lined up quick,’ ” Kingsbury said. “I want them to think on the run, kind of over-stress and over-train that aspect of it, then we’ll settle back in on a mock game week [next week] and start doing different things [to get ready for the season opener].”

That’s presented a conditioning challenge, along with a number of other issues for the defense, as they’re adjusting on the fly. New linebacker De'Vondre Campbell said the tempo in practice was “higher than probably 90 percent of the teams in the NFL.”

“I love it. I love it because it forces our guys to think fast,” Joseph said. “You have to think fast to get aligned and make the next call and play the next down. Even if it’s bad down before, it forces you to focus on the next down, so I love it when coach goes fast. It puts pressure on our guys to think quickly and get aligned and not to have amnesia because they’re going fast.

“It also helps our football team get in great shape. We’re running 20 plays within a six- or seven-minute period so it’s good for our team overall.”

If it helps the Cardinals Defense improve on last year (when they were last in the league in yards allowed), it will be worth it.