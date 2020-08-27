Cardinals release B.W. Webb

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback B.W. Webb spent a week in Arizona.

The Cardinals released him Thursday, according to the NFL’s transactions list.

He signed a one-year deal last week after the Cardinals lost Robert Alford to a season-ending torn pectoral. But the team since has signed veterans Ken Crawley and Dre Kirkpatrick.

Webb, 30, is a journeyman who has played 80 games with six teams over six seasons after the Cowboys used a fourth-round choice on him in 2013. Webb, who did not play the 2017 season, has 35 career starts.

Last year, Webb played 15 games with 12 starts with the Bengals after appearing in 16 games with 13 starts in 2018 with the Giants. He made 37 tackles, an interception and seven pass breakups in 2019.