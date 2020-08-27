Chargers won’t scrimmage on Thursday

Getty Images

The Chargers had a scrimmage on the schedule for Thursday, but it will have to wait.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn announced the decision to cancel the scrimmage during an appearance on NFL Network. Speaking with the team’s players behind him, Lynn said the last few days have been “frustrating” and that it “seems like the more work we put in, the worse it gets” before saying that the team wasn’t going to stop trying to work for solutions.

“This football team is committed to fighting for a championship and social justice,” Lynn said. “We just had a team meeting in the locker room right now. We’re not going to scrimmage today, we decided to do something different. I thought what we did in that locker room in that last hour was 10 times more powerful than what we could’ve done on the football field today.”

Lynn said it was “very emotional” as the team discussed the Jacob Blake shooting, the ensuing social unrest and the killing of two more people during that unrest in Wisconsin by a 17-year-old who traveled from Illinois with a gun. He said the team has discussed the significance of voting and making sure that players are registered in an effort to move to a better place in the future.