Chiefs sign Daniel Kilgore, release Emmanuel Smith

Getty Images

The Chiefs made the signing of veteran offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore official Thursday.

They waived linebacker Emmanuel Smith with an injury designation in a corresponding move. Smith injured his hamstring a few days ago.

Kilgore’s agreement with the Chiefs was reported last week, but he had to pass a physical and clear COVID-19 protocol first. That now is done.

Kilgore spent the past two seasons with the Miami before the team declined to pick up the option on his contract for the 2020 season. He started 17 games over that span for the team after losing most of the 2018 season to a triceps injury.

Kilgore, along with Kelechi Osemele, could help the Chiefs fill the vacancy created by Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s decision to opt out. Kilgore has played both guard and center during his nine seasons in the NFL.

Smith spent last season on the Chiefs’ practice squad.