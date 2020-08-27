Chris Godwin returns to practice for Bucs

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is back on the field.

Godwin missed practice the last two days and three of the last six days for undisclosed reasons. According to multiple reports from Bucs training camp on Thursday morning, he is in full pads and working with his teammates.

Head coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday that the reason for Godwin’s absence was for him to know and that it would remain unknown to everybody else. As long as he remains active, there’s unlikely to be much further interest in finding out why he was on the sidelines this month.

Godwin is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The Bucs have talked about an extension as part of their plans for the future, but it’s unclear how close to landing one he may be at this point.