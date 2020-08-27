Cleveland sports teams join together to work for change

Getty Images

The Browns want to do their part to help create change in Cleveland, and they’re working with their sports neighbors to help.

The three major sports teams in town — the Cavaliers, Indians, and Browns — announced an alliance “to develop a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.”

The group will include Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman and coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski, and Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, General Manager Mike Chernoff and manager Terry Francona.

“We understand the platform our organization has to make a positive impact on these important issues,” Berry said in a statement. “When coach Stefanski and I began discussing how we might be able to elevate and broaden that impact by expanding the dialogue to our counterparts in Cleveland, it quickly became apparent that partnering with the other teams in our city would help our region come together so we can collectively address the problems that we’ve all been working to help solve independently.”

The group will also work toward “improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone.”