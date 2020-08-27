Colts taking the day to discuss social causes

Getty Images

The Colts are taking a day to discuss social issues instead of football.

The team just sent out an announcement, saying they were going to “discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities.”

The move comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., and is the latest in a trend.

The Lions were the first NFL team to do so on Tuesday, and with the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting yesterday’s playoff game (and the rest of the league following suit), more and more athletes are using their platforms.