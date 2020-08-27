Cowboys tackle Mitch Hyatt carted off after knee injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys were just getting their regular tackles back on the field, and they may have lost another one.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, second-year tackle Mitch Hyatt was carted off the field with an apparent right knee injury.

Hyatt went down during individual drills, and is expected to get an MRI soon to determine the extent of the injury. He spent most of last year on their practice squad, getting a late promotion but he did not appear in a game.

The Cowboys have been plagued by tackle injuries and illnesses all camp. Thursday was actually the first time left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle La’el Collins, and swing tackle Cam Erving participated at the same time.